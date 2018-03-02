Beer & board games: 9 places to enjoy casual game nights in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Beer, food and board games make for a perfect night out.
Recurring casual board game nights, hosted by The Loaded Die, are held weekly at venues across Metro Detroit. Game nights include popular games to play, as well as a Board Game Guru to teach games and give recommendations.
More Headlines
- Dearborn Brewing helps animals with Dog Days at the Brewery events
- Ferndale's Axle Brewing Co. to release 1st barrel-aged beer, Wolf Tone…
- Michigan craft beer guide: Breweries in Detroit
- Craft beer galore: 10 new breweries to check out in southeast Michigan
- Michigan craft beer guide: Breweries in Ann Arbor
- Gov. Snyder signs legislation expanding access to Michigan craft beer
Monday
Board Game Night at The Rust Belt Market
22801 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, Michigan 48220
5-11 p.m.
Board Game Night at Brooks Brewing
52033 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Charter Township, Michigan 48316
5-10 p.m.
Tuesday
Board Game Night at Axle Brewing Co.
567 Livernois St, Ferndale, Michigan 48220
5-10 p.m.
Board Game Night at Canton Brew Works
8521 N Lilley Rd, Canton, Michigan 48187
5-10 p.m.
Board Game Night at Mr. B's
215 S Main St, Royal Oak, Michigan 48067
5-10 p.m.
Wednesday
Board Game Night at Exferimentation
7 N Saginaw St, Pontiac, Michigan 48342
5-10 p.m.
Board Game Night at Briggs Detroit
519 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48226
5-10 p.m.
Thursday
Board Game Night at Dragonmead
14600 E 11 Mile Rd, Warren, Michigan 48089
5-10 p.m.
Friday
Board Game Night at PizzaPlex
4458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, Michigan 48209
5-10 p.m.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.