Beer & board games: 9 places to enjoy casual game nights in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Beer, food and board games make for a perfect night out.

Recurring casual board game nights, hosted by The Loaded Die, are held weekly at venues across Metro Detroit. Game nights include popular games to play, as well as a Board Game Guru to teach games and give recommendations.

Monday

Board Game Night at The Rust Belt Market

22801 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, Michigan 48220

5-11 p.m.

Board Game Night at Brooks Brewing

52033 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Charter Township, Michigan 48316

5-10 p.m.

Tuesday

Board Game Night at Axle Brewing Co.

567 Livernois St, Ferndale, Michigan 48220

5-10 p.m.

Board Game Night at Canton Brew Works

8521 N Lilley Rd, Canton, Michigan 48187

5-10 p.m.

Board Game Night at Mr. B's

215 S Main St, Royal Oak, Michigan 48067

5-10 p.m.

Wednesday

Board Game Night at Exferimentation

7 N Saginaw St, Pontiac, Michigan 48342

5-10 p.m.

Board Game Night at Briggs Detroit

519 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48226

5-10 p.m.

Thursday

Board Game Night at Dragonmead

14600 E 11 Mile Rd, Warren, Michigan 48089

5-10 p.m.

Friday

Board Game Night at PizzaPlex

4458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, Michigan 48209

5-10 p.m.

