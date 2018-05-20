Billboard Music Awards 2018: How to watch, TV channel, time, nominees, performances

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Britney Spears performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are set for Sunday, May 20 in Las Vegas. Here's what you need to know.

After celebrating her 52nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking “janet.” album, Janet Jackson will be capping off an epic week with her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson will also receive the Icon Award on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where today’s hitmakers will also hit the stage, from Ariana Grande to John Legend.

Presenters at the Billboard Awards include Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Halsey, Nick Jonas, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi and Rebel Wilson.

When are the Billboard Music Awards?

Sunday, May 20. Tune in as the show airs live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will feature Kelly Clarkson as the host.

Where are the Billboard Music Awards?

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Who is performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards?

Clarkson will also be one of the night’s performers, alongside John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Janet Jackson and more. Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are also set to perform their collaboration "Fall in Line" live for the first time.

Who are the nominees for the Billboard Music Awards?

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Billboard Music Awards 2018

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Brett Young, Brett Young

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam, Fenix

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, AVĨCI (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

ODESZA, A Moment Apart

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection

MercyMe, Lifer

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You"

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour LLIF3"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Post Malone ft. Quavo, "Congratulations"

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Lil Pump, "Gucci Gang"

Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You”

Top Collaboration:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”

Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe, “Even If”

Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the reporting period of April 8, 2017 through March 31, 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.