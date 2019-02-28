Bob Seger adds 4th show at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Bob Seger now is scheduled to play four shows this summer at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The Michigan rocker added a fourth show to schedule on Thursday.

Here's the summer DTE Energy schedule for Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band:

June 6, 2019

June 8, 2019

June 12, 2019

June 14, 2019

Fan club members will have first access to purchase tickets to the June 14 show on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets go on sale Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com.

To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.

To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com.

