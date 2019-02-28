Entertainment

Bob Seger adds 4th show at DTE Energy Music Theatre

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Bob Seger now is scheduled to play four shows this summer at DTE Energy Music Theatre. 

The Michigan rocker added a fourth show to schedule on Thursday.

Here's the summer DTE Energy schedule for Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band: 

Fan club members will have first access to purchase tickets to the June 14 show on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets go on sale Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com.

To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.

To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com.

