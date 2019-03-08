Bob Seger adds two more shows to Metro Detroit tour stop for fans

Seger is seen here speaking onstage during the 2015 Billboard Touring Awards on Nov. 19, 2015, in New York City.

DETROIT - The fourth Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band show scheduled for Friday, June 14, at DTE Energy Music Theatre sold out during the fan club presale, so there will not be an on-sale on Saturday, March 9.

Two more shows have been added for Detroit fans on Wednesday, June 19, and Friday, June 21. The additional shows will be Seger’s final DTE shows of the “Roll Me Away Tour.”

Fan club members will have first access to purchase tickets to the June 19 and June 21 shows on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena Xfinity box office and Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit.



