'Breaking News' with Devin Scillian returns to Ellen today!

Local 4's very own Devin Scillian will appear on Ellen again today!

If you've seen his Breaking News segments on the show, you may know what to expect. If you haven't, prepare to laugh as Devin proves yet again that on top of being our beloved, talented news anchor, he also has a knack for comedic timing! Well, Ellen may not be the biggest fan of his timing...

Watch Devin's Breaking News on Ellen today at 3 p.m. on Local 4!

Until then, you can check out some of Devin's previous appearances on Ellentube:

https://www.ellentube.com/video/breaking-news-fitbit.html

https://www.ellentube.com/video/breaking-news-nail-polish-1.html