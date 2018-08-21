Cedar Point announces new 2019 attraction 'Forbidden Frontier'

Cedar Point is teasing a new attraction coming to the amusement park next year.

Cedar Point tweeted a trailer video teasing their newest attraction coming in 2019, called "Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island."

There isn't much information on what exactly it is just yet, but here's what they are saying on the site:

Grab your map and prepare for a minute-by-minute real-life adventure, where you and others are challenged, questioned and pushed to the limits in both brain and brute power. Be immersed in interactive encounters with the island inhabitants, push yourself with physically active challenges that test your resourcefulness and fortitude! It's your job to discover and uncover all that you can; to solve the mystery surrounding the Forbidden Frontier, and return to tell the tale. Every ending is different and determined by you and the secrets you unlock!

The secrets of the Forbidden Frontier will be revealed as we unlock the adventure map, so come back to this page for updates and new surprises. The Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island opens Summer, 2019.

