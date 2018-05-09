Christina Aguilera announces first tour since 2008 with Detroit stop

Christina Aguilera is returning to the tour stage for the first time in about ten years.

The pop music icon announced her first major tour on Wednesday, the first since 2008.

The tour will kick off, produced by Live Nation, on September 25 and travel to 22 cities, performing at many of North America’s most intimate venues including Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 18, 2018. Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Price range: $49.50, $85 and $199

Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).

