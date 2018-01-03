Coachella 2018 Lineup: Eminem headlining with The Weeknd, Beyoncé

Eminem will join The Weeknd and Beyoncé as the main acts for the 2018 Coachella music festival in California this April.

Other main acts include SZA, ODESZA, Portugal. The Man, Migos, Miguel, Kygo, Vince Staples, Alt-J, HAIM and Cardi B.

The 19th year of Coachella takes place over two weekends from April 13 - April 22, marking the first time a rock act hasn't headlined.

Passes go on sale Jan. 5 at 12 p.m. - more info here.

Full Coachella 2018 Lineup below:

