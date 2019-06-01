Comedian Dave Chappelle returns to Detroit for 2 shows in June

DETROIT - Comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to Detroit for two shows at The Fillmore.

The star of the classic "Chappelle's Show" will appear for June 10 and 11 shows downtown. Tickets went on sale Friday.

"Equanimity" and "The Bird Revelation," the comedian's first new stand up specials in more than 10 years, were released on Netflix in 2017.

In those specials he addressed a 2015 show in Detroit where he was booed at The Fillmore. Chappelle was late to the show, and later admitted that he was high.

"I had smoked some reefer with some rappers,” he said. “I don’t know if you know anything about hanging out with rappers, but their weed is very strong. Stronger than I was accustomed to.”

Tickets are available on LiveNation.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.