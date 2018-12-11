Comedy Central cancels 'Detroiters' after 2 seasons

Comedy Central's show set in Detroit, "Detroiters," will not return for a third season.

One of the show's stars, Sam Richardson, announced the sad news on Twitter:

Sadly, @Detroiters won’t be picked up for a season 3 at Comedy Central. I want to thank everyone who watched and supported the show. It was a dream to make and I’m proud that those who did see it enjoyed it. Maybe it will find a home elsewhere, who knows? But truly, thank you. — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) December 11, 2018

"Detroiters" followed the story of two local marketing men in the city and featured many city landmarks and icons, including former WDIV anchor Mort Crim.

The show lasted two seasons and ended up with a total of 20 episodes. The show was executive produced by SNL's Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis.

Seth Meyers tweeted about the news, saying: "No show made me laugh harder. If there is any good news it's that this show is timeless and people will discover it and love it for years to come."

