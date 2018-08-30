Community events bring people together at the 21st Ford Arts, Beats & Eats

ROYAL OAK, Michigan - From fitness events to artistic performances to efforts to fight hunger, there’s plenty to bring the community together at the 21st Ford Arts, Beats & Eats.

FITNESS FUN

Life Time will offer fitness classes all weekend long. Classes will be at Main and Fourth St. and require a $10 minimum donation to participate, with proceeds benefiting the Life Time Foundation and Ford Arts, Beats & Eats festival. In addition to the adult classes, Life Time will provide 20-minute Fun Fit Kids classes that will occur every day following the adult classes.

PRIORITY HEALTH PRACTICE FOR A PURPOSE

Empowering everyone toward physical activity and mental wellness, the Priority Health Practice for a Purpose presented by Life Time Fitness offers calming and strengthening yoga classes at Ford Arts, Beats & Eats. Courtesy of Troy and Farmington Hills-based Thrive Hot Yoga (formerly Detroit Bikram) and Royal Oak’s own Citizen Yoga, two large group classes will be held Sunday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and are $10 each or $15 for both, with all fees supporting great community causes.

ZUMBATHON

On Saturday, Sept. 1, the Priority Health Zumbathon Celebration will transform the Michigan Lottery Stage into a dance fitness party from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In conjunction with the metro Detroit fitness company, Vibe Fit, the class will feature other local Zumba instructors from across Michigan and offer participants a chance to experience serious fitness that is seriously fun. Pre-registration is $7 and day-of registration is $10. To register now, visit: www.artsbeatseats.com/priority-health-zumbathon.

“ZERO HUNGER ZERO WASTE” PRESENTED BY KROGER

Kroger debuts its “Zero Hunger Zero Waste” Program to fight hunger and reduce food waste at this year’s Ford Arts, Beats & Eats. The program feature collaboration with Forgotten Harvest, The Royal Oak Restaurant Association and participating Arts, Beats & Eats restaurants. More than 75 restaurants have made a commitment to the program, which will include a minimum of two large pans of food for local organizations that provide food to those in need.

FOOD DRIVE

Flagstar Bank hosts the 8th annual Food Drive benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Food Drive donors can receive one FREE admission to the festival by bringing three or more nonperishable food items to Flagstar Bank locations by Aug. 30. Visit www.artsbeatseats.com for the list of Flagstar locations accepting donations.

PERFORMANCE ART

Oakland Community College brings visual and performing arts elements to life throughout the weekend. Students will provide special live performances, art exhibitions and cooking demonstrations for attendees to enjoy.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

This year’s event will feature award-winning artists and performers, as well as exciting interactive educational activities that kids of all ages will enjoy. The Detroit News Kids Zone will feature the Detroit Institute of Arts Kids’ Stage with a variety of interactive, educational and fun performances throughout the weekend.

The 21st Annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, takes place in downtown Royal Oak over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 – Sept. 3. For more information, visit www.artsbeatseats.com or call 248-541-7550.



