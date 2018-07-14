Detroit Police Department hosts 2018 Showdown in Motown Bike and Car Show Extravaganza

The 2018 Showdown in Motown Bike and Car Show Extravaganza is Saturday, July 14 frmo 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Detroit River Walk -- 1340 Atwater Street.

DETROIT - If you can't get enough of anything to do with cars, motorcycles or anything autonomous, then an event hosted by the Detroit Police Department may just be the thing for you Saturday.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig and the Detroit Police Department are hosting its 2018 Showdown in Motown Bike and Car Show Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Detroit RiverWalk -- 1230 Atwater Street.

Along with cars and bikes, new and old, the event also features YouTube star Corey Barrett of the Tall Guy Car Reviews. Barrett is bringing some cars of his own and will also be co-hosting the event with Craig.

The event is held to honor the families of fallen and critically injured Detroit police officers.

A cruise through the city follows the event.

