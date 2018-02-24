Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley to treat nearly 300 students to private 'Black Panther' screening

Tee Grizzley will treat nearly 300 Detroit students to a private "Black Panther" screening on Feb. 25, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley is giving back to young fans in the city by treating nearly 300 students to a screening of "Black Panther" this weekend.

Students from the Horatio Williams Foundation and Detroit public schools, including Grizzley's alma maters Frank Cody High School and Lessenger Middle School, will enjoy a private film screening Sunday.

“I’m excited to share this opportunity with students from my city. I have to give back to the community that raised and made me. This is bigger than a movie; it’s about investing in our own," Grizzley said.

The students will walk the red carpet, receive unlimited popcorn and drinks, get a Tee Grizzley album gift bag and have an opportunity to take photos with him.

Grizzley is in Detroit this weekend for a concert Saturday night with rapper Jeezy.

