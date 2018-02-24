Entertainment

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley to treat nearly 300 students to private 'Black Panther' screening

Students will get VIP experience

By Amber Ainsworth
Headline Goes Here

Tee Grizzley will treat nearly 300 Detroit students to a private "Black Panther" screening on Feb. 25, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley is giving back to young fans in the city by treating nearly 300 students to a screening of "Black Panther" this weekend.

Students from the Horatio Williams Foundation and Detroit public schools, including Grizzley's alma maters Frank Cody High School and Lessenger Middle School, will enjoy a private film screening Sunday.

More Headlines

“I’m excited to share this opportunity with students from my city. I have to give back to the community that raised and made me. This is bigger than a movie; it’s about investing in our own," Grizzley said.

The students will walk the red carpet, receive unlimited popcorn and drinks, get a Tee Grizzley album gift bag and have an opportunity to take photos with him.

Grizzley is in Detroit this weekend for a concert Saturday night with rapper Jeezy.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.