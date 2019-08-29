Detroit Youth Choir heads to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir is advancing to the semifinals on "America's Got Talent."

It was a tearful moment Wednesday when the choir found out they would move on.

The Detroit Youth Choir even earned high praise from Simon Cowell.

"It was one of the highlights. I'm going to be honest with you, every time you guys come on stage, it's just amazing. I could not be happier for you," Cowell said.

The kids said they could really feel the love and support that's been behind them on their "AGT" journey.

"I feel like everybody was rooting for us, especially our own city, Detroit. They showed us major love," one of the girls said. "Now everybody in America realizes Detroit shows real love to our people."

