Detroiter Gary Edwards makes it on The Voice!

A metro Detroiter is showing the world his vocal skills!

26-year-old Gary Edwards got the infamous chair-turn and is representing Belleville and Inkster on season 14 of The Voice! He's asking for our support by watching and voting for him as he gives it his all on Team Adam.

Here's a bit about Gary via NBC:

"Gary currently works as an IT processor, but his true passion has always been teaching music to kids. Feeling pressure to study a subject other than music, Gary studied elementary education instead. While in school, Gary worked as a school janitor and spent his nights in the music room teaching himself piano. After some difficulties, Gary began taking on some small singing opportunities and briefly taught preschoolers at the First Presbyterian Arlington Church. Now, "The Voice" is Gary's first big chance to make it as an artist."

Catch his upcoming battle round episode by watching The Voice on Local 4, Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.