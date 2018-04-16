Detroiter Gary Edwards will compete in The Voice playoff rounds!

Starting TONIGHT The Voice begins the Playoff Rounds in a 2-hour long episode! This episode will feature all Top 24 Artists, including Belleville, Michigan's very own Gary Edwards!

Gary will also be on tomorrow night's episode when his current team, Team Blake, competes against Team Alicia in Playoff Round 2! Team Kelly and Team Adam will compete the following night, and the Top 12 Artists will be revealed at the end of the episode!

WATCH and find out if the talented Michigan-born singer makes it through! Plus, you can help Gary out by voting! Here's how:



OR viewers can vote through Twitter by tweeting hashtags announced on the show’s official handle @NBCTheVoice.

(Full voting rules: During the show, viewers can cast up to 10 votes per artist per team via “The Voice” Official App, which is available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore here: ( http://www.nbc.com/VoiceApp OR viewers can vote through Twitter by tweeting hashtags announced on the show’s official handle @NBCTheVoice.(Full voting rules: www.nbc.com/VoiceVoteRules

Here's a bit about Gary via NBC:

Gary currently works as an IT processor, but his true passion has always been teaching music to kids. Feeling pressure to study a subject other than music, Gary studied elementary education instead. While in school, Gary worked as a school janitor and spent his nights in the music room teaching himself piano. After some difficulties, Gary began taking on some small singing opportunities and briefly taught preschoolers at the First Presbyterian Arlington Church. Now, The Voice is Gary's first big chance to make it as an artist.

26-year-old Gary Edwards is representing Belleville and Inkster, and he's asking for our support, so make sure to tune in!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.