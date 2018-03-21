Entertainment

Detroit's Jack White joins Bruno Mars, The Weeknd as 2018 Lollapalooza headliners

By Ken Haddad
Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Detroit native Jack White is set to perform at this year's Lollapalloza in Chicago.

White joins the Arctic Monkeys, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd as this year's headliners. The festival takes place in Grant Park on August 2 - August 5.

Other main acts include Travis Scott, The National, LL Cool J, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, Logic and Khalid.

Tickets and more info here.

