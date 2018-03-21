Detroit's Jack White joins Bruno Mars, The Weeknd as 2018 Lollapalooza headliners

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Detroit native Jack White is set to perform at this year's Lollapalloza in Chicago.

White joins the Arctic Monkeys, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd as this year's headliners. The festival takes place in Grant Park on August 2 - August 5.

Other main acts include Travis Scott, The National, LL Cool J, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend, Logic and Khalid.

Tickets and more info here.

We’re bringing The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys + more to Grant Park for #Lolla 2018! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready for the party of the summer. https://t.co/JJzAOWVVnO 🍕😎👩🏽‍🎤🦄🐻🐸🍍🍻🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/sNIpQBEgfA — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2018

