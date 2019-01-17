Detroit's Lily Tomlin explains why she turned down offer to come out on 1975 Time cover

Lily Tomlin was almost on the cover of Time Magazine back in 1975. It would have been the moment she came out as gay. But it never happened.

Tomlin, a Detroit native and Cass Tech graduate, explained why she turned down the offer on "The Ellen Show" this week.

“It was a hard decision to make,” Tomlin said to DeGeneres. “I fell down on the side of… probably after what you went through, probably good sense.”

Tomlin, 79, who currently stars with Jane Fonda in "Grace and Frankie" on Netflix, was living openly at the time with her now-wife, Jane Wagner, and said she wanted to do things on her terms.

“I decided that I wasn’t going to play their game,” Tomlin said. “I wanted to be acknowledged for my performance.”

Watch the interview below:

