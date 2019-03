Blend bubbly, ginger-flavored pop with creamy vanilla ice cream and what do you have? Depending on who you ask, it’s a Boston Cooler.

Debate rages as to where the name came from, what it means and how to make it.

Thankfully, it’s a tasty conversation highlighting one of Michigan’s favorite beverages, Vernors ginger ale.

Read all about it here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.