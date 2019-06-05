DTE Energy Music Theatre address renamed after Bob Seger

Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

DTE Energy Music Theatre has a new address -- and it's in honor of Bob Seger.

The venue announced their new address, "33 Bob Seger Drive," which honors Seger's sellouts at the venue.

It is with great pleasure that today we honor Detroit native and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer @BobSeger by officially renaming the address at DTE Energy Music Theatre to:



33 Bob Seger Dr.

The announcement comes as Seger gets ready to kickoff a six-show run at DTE, starting on June 6.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band kicked off their “Roll Me Away Tour” in November of last year.

