Dustin Lynch to headline 2018 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Dustin Lynch performs at Staples Center on January 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

The 2018 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City has announced its headliner.

Country music star Dustin Lynch will play the festival this year in Northern Michigan, which takes place June 20 through July 7.

Lynch will perform on July 6 at 6 p.m. on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage.

His self-titled debut hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart – making him the only new male artist to achieve such a feat that year.

The festival will of course also include the Blue Angels Air Show, as well as many other musical performances and other activities.

You can find out more about the Cherry Festival here.

