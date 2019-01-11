Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says 'generation snowflake' is too easily offended

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is calling out what he calls "generation snowflake," saying people are looking for reasons to be offended.

Johnson sat down for an interview with the UK's Daily Star. Here's what he had to say:

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it."

“That’s democracy."

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality - but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended."

“If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended - and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years."

“People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want."

“That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

Johnson, 46, has toyed with a move into politics and is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

