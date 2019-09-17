Detroit Youth Choir to perform in 'America's Got Talent' finals Tuesday

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. - The Detroit Youth Choir performance in the finals of "America's Got Talent" is quickly approaching and there's $1 million on the line.
Local 4's Kimberly Gill has been following the choir's wild ride to the finals -- which comes down to Tuesday night's performance.
Watch the full report from Local 4 News at 11 above.
Detroit Youth Choir in 'AGT' finals: How to watch and vote
- Detroit Youth Choir Spirit Day: Wear your purple!
- Detroit Youth Choir faces highest stakes in 'America's Got Talent' finals
- Detroit Youth Choir in 'AGT' finals: Here's what they would win
- Detroit Youth Choir prepares for final 'America's Got Talent' performance
- 'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell calls Detroit Youth Choir director 'inspiration'
- Parents react as Detroit Youth Choir moves on to finals of 'America's Got Talent'
- WATCH: The Detroit Youth Choir story you missed on 'America's Got Talent'
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.