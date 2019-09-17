Detroit Youth Choir to perform in 'America's Got Talent' finals Tuesday

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. - The Detroit Youth Choir performance in the finals of "America's Got Talent" is quickly approaching and there's $1 million on the line.

Local 4's Kimberly Gill has been following the choir's wild ride to the finals -- which comes down to Tuesday night's performance.

Watch the full report from Local 4 News at 11 above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.