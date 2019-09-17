It all comes down to this: Detroit Youth Choir to perform in 'AGT' finals

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. - The Detroit Youth Choir will be competing Tuesday night in the final show of "America's Got Talent."

The choir took the stage in the semifinal last week with a rendition of "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco.

The choir has hit it out of the park every step of the way, but tonight the stakes feel even higher. The choir is going back to its roots for the finale.

Watch the "AGT" finals at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on Local 4 and NBC.

We got a glimpse of the Detroit Youth Choir warming up before their final dress rehearsal on "America's Got Talent," and their outfits take them back to their roots with the color we've all come to know so well.

Click the link below to find out how to vote.

The Spirit of Detroit dressed up to support the Detroit Youth Choir ahead of their performance on "America's Got Talent." Sept. 17, 2019. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.