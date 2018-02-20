Eagles add October show in Detroit

The Eagles will return to Detroit in October.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – have added a second (and final) “An Evening with the Eagles” concert at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($99.50, $149.50 and $229.50) go on sale on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com.

