Eddie Murphy to host 'Saturday Night Live' for first time since 1984

"Saturday Night Live" released a few names of hosts and musical guests for their upcoming new season.

The biggest name on the list? Eddie Murphy, who worked on the show as a cast member from 1980 to 1984. He's set to host the show on Dec. 21. It will be his first time hosting since 1984.

The season opener on Sept. 28 will be hosted by Woody Harrelson, with musical guest Billie Eilish. Taylor Swift is set to be the musical guest on Oct. 5.

Live from your timeline, we've got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

