Electric Forest Festival returns to West Michigan this week

ROTHBURY, Mich. - Magical.

Beautiful.

Life-changing.

When it's not leaving people speechless, those are some of the most common things said about Electric Forest.

The music and arts festival returns to West Michigan this week for the 8th year in a row, taking over the village of Rothbury for two consecutive weekends.

Tens of thousands from across the country are expected to make the trek to take part in what can be described as a 4-day, non-stop party.

Of course, there's a lot more to the festival than just the party.

Hundreds of musicians and DJs will showcase their talents across 7 stages during the festival.

Some of the top acts include: The String Cheese Incident, Bassnectar, Griz, Action Bronson Marshmello, Testpilot, Zhu and Rüfüs Du Sol.

Presenting the lineup by day for both weekends of #EF2018. ⚡️🌲 #ElectricForest



Start planning your path through all #8DaysofForest, and lock in your Full Festival GA Wristband or newly available 2-Day GA Wristband: https://t.co/1Jfy52pxlI pic.twitter.com/PCkNMB5kml — Electric Forest (@Electric_Forest) May 15, 2018

The festival also provides a platform for dozens of artists to display their work.

The artists help transform an actual forest into an enchanted wonderland filled with lazers, colorful lights, sculptures and so much more.

VIEW PHOTOS FROM ELECTRIC FOREST 2017

Actors and performers are also paid to prance around and interact with festivalgoers, providing very unique and interesting experiences for those who partake in their games.

The first weekend of the festival runs Thursday, June 21 through Sunday, June 24.

The second weekend goes Thursday, June 28 through Sunday, July 1.

Tickets are still available for both weekends and can be purchased here.

Shuttles are available for patrons to take to and from the festival.

Driving from Detroit to Rothbury takes about 3 and a half hours.

Follow Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com on Facebook to see photos from this year's event.

