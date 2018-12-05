Electric Forest Festival reveals 2019 lineup

ROTHBURY, Mich. - Some big musical acts are heading to West Michigan.

Electric Forest Festival, returning for one weekend next summer, has revealed the 2019 lineup.

HQ is proud to present the official lineup for #EF2019: https://t.co/bLvAY8GgsI pic.twitter.com/4DSu6kkwPC — Electric Forest (@Electric_Forest) December 4, 2018

Headlining this year's festival are Odesza, Kygo and Zeds Dead. They join festival staples Bassnectar and The String Cheese Incident.

Dozens of other musical acts, ranging from jam bands to T-Pain, will also be performing.

Electric Forest draws tens-of-thousands of visitors every year from all over the world. Check out photos from last year's fest here and here.

Ticket sales for 2019 begin Wednesday, Dec. 5 with a "Loyalty" sale. Public ticket sales begin Friday, Dec.7.

