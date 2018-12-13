Ellen DeGeneres says she almost quit her talk show

Ellen DeGeneres has been a staple of NBC (and Local 4) programming for more than 15 years, but the talk show host says she recently considered leaving it all behind.

In an interview with the New York Times, DeGeneres, who recently extended her contract through 2020, says she almost quit. She said she's gone back and forth many times.

Her brother has been an advocate for staying on the air, making the case that in the age of Trump, the country needs her positive, unifying voice on television every day.

But DeGeneres' wife, actress Portia de Rossi, would be happier if she left.

"She gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop," said DeGeneres.

"I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity," said de Rossi. "There are other things she could tackle."

DeGeneres has a new Netflix special coming out soon called "Relatable," which will be available starting Dec. 18.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.