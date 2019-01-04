Ellen DeGeneres wants Kevin Hart to host Oscars despite homophobic comments

Ellen DeGeneres wants Kevin Hart to host the Oscars, despite homophobic comments the comedy star made several years ago.

Hart sat down for an interview on The Ellen Show, which airs Friday, where he apologized for the comments.

“When it happened,” he said of his comments resurfacing, “my first thought is, I’m going to ignore it because it’s ten years old. This is stuff I’ve addressed, I’ve talked about this. This isn’t new,” he said. “I’ve apologized for it.”

He went on, “I’ve taken 10 years to put that apology to work … I look at life through a different lens, and because of that I live it a different way … I don’t joke like that any more. Because that was wrong.”

“I know you’re not that guy, because I know you,” said Ellen, after a long period where she allowed Hart to talk uninterrupted. “The night will be about you, and it should be about you, and you should host the Oscars.”

“I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in Kevin Hart,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter Friday.

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

People Magazine reports the Academy is considering asking Hart back following the controversy.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.