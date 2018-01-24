Entertainment

Elton John will bring Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Detroit on Oct. 12, 2018

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
DETROIT - Elton John will play at least one more show in Detroit before he retires from touring. 

The music legend announced Wednesday his plans to make this next tour his last. He will play Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 12, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. 

Meanwhile, John will continue his show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

 

