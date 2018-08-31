Eminem drops surprise album 'Kamikaze'

Surprise! Eminem just dropped a new album.
Eminem released a new album overnight without any warning, titled "Kamikaze," which is his first full album since "Revival."
The album features cameos by Royce Da 5'9", Joyner Lucas and Jessie Reyes.
Dr. Dre and Eminem are listed as co-executive producers, while Kendrick Lamar and Justin Vernon also have credits.
Tried not 2 overthink this 1... enjoy. 🖕#KAMIKAZE Out Now - https://t.co/ANw73KbwMt pic.twitter.com/qfQoTYBTUy — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 31, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.