Eminem drops surprise album 'Kamikaze'

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Surprise! Eminem just dropped a new album.

Eminem released a new album overnight without any warning, titled "Kamikaze," which is his first full album since "Revival."

The album features cameos by Royce Da 5'9", Joyner Lucas and Jessie Reyes.

Dr. Dre and Eminem are listed as co-executive producers, while Kendrick Lamar and Justin Vernon also have credits.

