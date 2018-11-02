Eminem offering free screening of 'Bodied' in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Eminem bought out a theater in Sterling Heights to offer a free screening of his film "Bodied".

Joseph Kahn directed the film, which hits theaters Friday and YouTube Premium on Nov. 28.

Eminem released the news on social media. He said he bought out the AMC 30 in Sterling Heights. The screenings will be held Friday and Saturday at 6:40 p.m.

Tickets are first come, first served. For information on alternate screenings, click here.

