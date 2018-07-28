Everything you need to know about Detroit Mo Pop 2018

DETROIT - It's that time of the year again when music lovers from around the country travel to downtown Detroit to check out some of the best and new alternative rock bands.

Doors open at 1 p.m. both days and it set to feature more than 20 musical artists, local artists, good food variety and more.

Here is everything you need to know if you are heading to the festival today, tomorrow or both days.

Saturday lineup

The Grande Stage on Saturday features S. Carey at 2:50 p.m., Rex Orange County at 4:20 p.m., Billie Eilish at 6 p.m., Highly Suspect at 7:45 p.m. and headliner Bon Iver at 10:05 p.m.

At the River Stage, you can listen to Curtis Roach at 1:30 p.m., Shortly at 2:15 p.m., Clairo at 3:35 p.m., Homeshake at 5:10 p.m., Alvvays at 6:50 p.m. and Vince Staples at 8:50 p.m.

Sunday lineup

The Grande Stage on Sunday will have lovelytheband at 2:50 p.m., Dermot Kennedy at 4:20 p.m., Daniel Caesar at 5:55 p.m., Portugal. The Man at 7:40 p.m. and headliner The National at 10:05 p.m.

The River Stage features Empty Houses at 1:30 p.m., Joe Hertler and The Rainbow Seekers at 2:15 p.m., Jeff Rosenstock at 3:35 p.m., Turnover at 5:05 p.m., Brockenhampton at 6:45 p.m. and St. Vincent at 8:50 p.m.

The venue

The festival is located at West Riverfront Park on West Jefferson Avenue between Rosa Parks Boulevard and Joe Louis Arena.

Items allowed

Binoculars, GoPros or similar small digital cameras, cell phones, sunscreen in a plastic container, blanket, drawstring bags with one pocket, strollers, empty hydration packs, purses no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches, breast pumps, inflatable couches, vape pens, hand sanitizer and portable chargers are all allowed at the festival.

Items not allowed

Instruments, weapons or firearms, umbrellas, hula hoops, selfie sticks, backpacks, duffel bags, drugs and/or alcohol paraphernalia, DSLRs, video cameras, audio recording devices, glass containers, outside food or drinks, powdered substances, folding chairs, lawn chairs, coolers, pets (other than service animals), drones, totems or signage on extended handles, aerosol and colors, patches chains or chain wallets are all prohibited from the festival.

If you are worried about not having needed medication, don't worry. You may check in your medication to the first EMS tent located inside the main concert gate and have access to it at any time.

Travel

If you are looking for a cheap and quick option to travel, look no further.

For just 75 cents, you can take the Detroit People Mover to the Joe and walk one mile west to the entrance. The People Mover provides rides from noon until 2 a.m. Detroit Bikes is offering free and safe parking for people who want to bike down to the park, as well.

Parking at the park costs $25 per vehicle per day, with no overnight parking or camping allowed. Premium parking is $40 and is available upon checkout.

Food

Every good music festival needs good food, right?

Festival-goers have nearly 20 food truck options, including Island Noodles, Delectabowl, Holy Cow Indian, Los Dos Amigos and Saucy Joe's Italian. The Shipyard also features food from several Detroit restaurants including Slows BBQ, Fist of Curry and more.

Click here to see all the food truck options.

Homemade art

Along with tons of music and food, the festival also features homemade art, including jewelry, glass, organic bath products, clothing and more. Click here for images of some of the art you can expect to see at the festival.

Mo Arcade

The Mo Arcade is a place to hang if you want to play some throwback video games and get out of the sun.

The air-conditioned tent features classic arcade games, high score contests with prizes, drinks and local DJs.

After parties

Yes, there are even after parties for the festival each day.

The after party is at PJ's Lager House Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 p.m. Multiple bands will be at the party each night. It is $20 per show and you must be 21 years or older to attend.

Tickets

It's not too late to purchase tickets. You can view ticket options by clicking here.

