Fans spooked by gunshot sound effects during Eminem's Bonnaroo performance

Some fans who attended Eminem's set at the Bonnaroo Music Festival this weekend were not amused by gunshot sound effects that played near the end of the show.

Many took to social media to voice their frustration with the use of gunshot effects. Music venues have been a target of mass shooters in recent years, including the Las Vegas shooting, the 2016 Paris nightclub shooting and the 2017 Manchester concert bombing.

Andrea Russett, a YouTube star, tweeted: "I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect. i have grown up loving Eminem and his music but I was extremely triggered to the point of tears."

"To hear a gun shot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing," she continued. "This is the sad reality that we are living. this is not funny or even something to be joked about."

Billboard reports many fans ducked after a series of gunshot effects rang out during Eminem's performance of "Kill You."

@AndreaRussett @sandwahhh @macykatemusic found this on instagram, the way everyone screams and the camera drops is terrifying pic.twitter.com/mZRwdqoWB4 — Sydney (@Sydneyheight1) June 10, 2018

Eminem uses loud gunshots in the show and people are not chill about it. Want him to go. pic.twitter.com/QQj9jj9gG3 — 1075 The River (@1075theriver) June 10, 2018

Another Twitter user, Sara Benyo, tweeted: "Worst decision ever to ask @Eminem to play, @bonnaroo. My night was awesome but now I’m in absolute tears and shaking because I thought the multiple gunshots from his performance from across Centeroo were real. This is not OK."

While many were upset, some fans also defended Eminem:

"If someone is going to an EMINEM CONCERT, then maybe they should actually listen to some of his music and watch videos of his performances first. Then they would know THERE'S GUNSHOT NOISES AT HIS SHOWS!" one Twitter user posted.

