First look at Disney's live-action Aladdin remake, Will Smith's Genie

Fans are getting their first look at Disney's upcoming live-action Aladdin remake starring Will Smith as the Genie.

Entertainment Weekly's latest covers shows Aladdin, Jasmine and Genie as portrayed in the remake which is being directed by Guy Richie.

Twitter has had a field day with Will Smith's Genie look. One user said, "Will Smith’s genie hair in the live-action #Aladdin is going to be a major source of anxiety for me in 2019."

Richie and Smith told EW that filling Robin Williams' shoes is impossible.

The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual actor is, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on,” Ritchie said.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith told EW with his trademark booming laugh. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.”

Read more on EW with the tweet below:

A whole new world. Check out the exclusive first look at Disney’s #Aladdin on the cover of the newest issue of @EW! https://t.co/7xLw0ZDtJc pic.twitter.com/C50SvXwBVg — Disney’s Aladdin (@disneyaladdin) December 19, 2018

