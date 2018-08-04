Florida sheriff's office incorporates all units into epic law enforcement lip sync challenge video

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office take the law enforcement lip sync challenge. (facebook.com/LakeCountySO)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Taking things to the next level, a Florida sheriff's office got all its units on board for the law enforcement lip sync challenge.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office created a video for the challenge that had deputies from the marine unit on boats dancing to Little Big Town's "Pontoon," animal control workers getting down to Baha Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out," and school liaison officers slipping down a water slide, in full uniform, to the tune of Alice Cooper's "School's Out."

And that's only part of the creative endeavor.

Law enforcement agencies from across the country have been making lip sync videos. The Lake County Sheriff Office's nearly 10-minute video was made by the office's community engagement team.

Watch the video below:

