Former Detroit Lion Nate Burleson joins Rachael Ray today

Today on Rachael Ray, NFL greats will be taking their skills to the kitchen and competing to win a Super Bowl ring! Each of these athletes will have very special teammates -- their children!

Metro Detroiters will be particularly interested to know that one contestant is former wide reciever for the Detroit Lions Nate Burleson! Nate will be joined by his daughter, Mia and they'll be tackling some special hot dogs.

CLICK HERE TO SEE NATE'S SPECIAL MEMORIES ABOUT DETROIT.

Tun in at 2:00 p.m. to cheer for Nate and learn some tasty recipes for the Big Game!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.