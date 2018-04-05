Former Detroit TV anchors partner on new morning radio show

DETROIT - Two former Detroit TV personalities will partner on a new local morning radio show.

Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan will host a morning radio show on 104.3 WOMC starting on Monday, April 9. The show will air from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Clark and Purtan recently departed from their TV careers at WXYZ.

“We are thrilled that JoAnne is part of the new WOMC Morning Show. In addition to being a widely respected journalist, she is an integral part of the Detroit community,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. “JoAnne’s father, Dick Purtan, is a huge part of the heritage of WOMC and it’s exciting to have a Purtan back at the station.”

“After 27 years in television news, I’m excited for this new adventure in radio. I listened to my dad on the radio for much of my life, and I’m truly humbled to be at the same station where he spent the last 15 years of his iconic career entertaining people in the morning,” noted Purtan.

“Stephen and I have always worked so well together, and we’re so excited to team up again. After covering a lot of serious news through the years, we look forward to spending mornings with Detroit’s listeners, sharing good news, great music and some fun.”



