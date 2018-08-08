Free electronic music festival Charivari comes to Detroit August 17-19

Charivari Detroit 2018 is set for August 17-19 at the Detroit West Riverfront Park, 1801 W. Jefferson. The event is free, but donations are accepted.

DETROIT - An electronic dance music festival is heading its way back to Detroit in just a couple weeks, and this year it is completely free.

Charivari Detroit 2018 is heading to West Riverfront Park from Aug. 17-19. The festival features more than 30 of the best local electronic dance music artists.

The festival goes from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 17, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 18 and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 19.

The event is completely free, but donations are accepted at the door and online right here.

