Friday Five: New music to check out this week

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

Head into the weekend with some new music from both well-known artists and up-and-coming acts.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

My Best Habit -- The Maine

This song is a bit older than the others on the list, but not by much. It was an instant favorite of mine the minute I heard it. I'm eager for "You Are OK," the band's seventh album, but it took me a few listens to like the first single off the record, so I wasn't sure how I would feel about the second.

Both singles are really good; "My Best Habit" just stuck with me quicker. I'm already anticipating that "You Are Ok" will be an album I'll blast during summer road trips. It's due out March 29.

Show You What I Can Do -- Royal Teeth Ft. Tunde Olaniran

Michigan native Tunde Olaniran joins Louisiana pop group Royal Teeth for this upbeat track. Pop, rock and hip-hop vibes all shine through this song of determination.

Royal Teeth released two singles last year, while Olaniran dropped a 13-track album, "Stranger," in the fall.

No Plan -- Hozier

Hozier dropped his second studio album, "Wasteland, Baby!," last week. He has released three singles, though "No Plan" isn't one of them. Still, it's one of my favorite tracks off the record.

Got It In You (acoustic) -- BANNERS

Most songs by BANNERS are fairly mellow songs. "Got It In You" is no different. It's a track about getting through struggles even when you don't think you can. It's a positive, simple track that I can stop replaying.

Move On (Munny Remix) -- Mike Posner

There are honestly very few times where I like a remix more than an original song, and this is one of those instances. Detroit native Mike Posner's "Move On" is about accepting pain in order to move on, even when it's tough. The remix adds a more upbeat vibe to the track, which is part of an emotional 40-minute album Posner released last month.

Many people dug into Posner for his lackluster performance during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving halftime show last year, but the record makes up for that.

Other songs to check out:

Goat Talk -- T-Pain Ft. Lil Wayne

Breaking Down -- I Prevail

West Coast -- G-Eazy Ft. Blueface

Lo/Hi -- The Black Keys

Slow Motion -- flor

