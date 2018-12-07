Grammy Awards 2019: Here's the full list of nominations

LOS ANGELES - Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday. Here's the full list:
Album of the Year
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B - I Like It
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Drake - God's Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Drake - God's Plan
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Brandy Carlile - The Joke
Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck - Colors
Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone - Better Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Maroon 5 and Cardi B - Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Pink - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson - My Way
Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Rap
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - Be Careful
Drake - Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak - Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Best Rap Song
Drake - God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead
Eminem - Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win
Best Rap Album
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha-T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Rock
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
THE FEVER 333 - Made An America
Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Best Metal Performance
Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven - Honeycomb
High on Fire - Electric Messiah
Trivium - Betrayer
Underoath - On My Teeth
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Ghost - Rats
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - M A N I A
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires
Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck - Colors
Björk - Utopia
David Byrne - American Utopia
St. Vincent - Masseduction
R&B
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged
Dance
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]
Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
Fisher - Losing It
Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
Virtual Self - Ghost Voices
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins - Singularity
Justice - Woman
Sofi Tukker - Treehouse
SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge
Comedy
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt - Annihilation
Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape
Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock - Tamborine
Remix
Best Remixed Recording
Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)
Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)
Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)
Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)
HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)
Music for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2 The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Packaging
Best Recording Package
Mitski - Be the Cowboy
BTS - Love Yourself: Tear
St. Vincent - Masseduction
The Chairman - The Offering
Foxhole - Well Kept Thing
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded) The Decemberists - I’ll be Your Girl
Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings
“Weird” Al Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic
Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - Too Many Bad Habits
Producer
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Music Video/Film
Best Music Video
The Carters - Apes***
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Joyner Lucas - I’m Not Racist
Janelle Monáe - PYNk
Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO
Best Music Film
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
Elvis Presley: The King
