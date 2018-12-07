Grammy Awards 2019: Here's the full list of nominations

LOS ANGELES - Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday. Here's the full list:

Album of the Year

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B - I Like It

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Drake - God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage - Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Drake - God's Plan

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Brandy Carlile - The Joke

Zedd & Maren Morris - The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck - Colors

Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Post Malone - Better Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato - Fall In Line

Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Maroon 5 and Cardi B - Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Pink - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson - My Way

Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal - Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Rap

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - Be Careful

Drake - Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak - Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink - Like I Do

6LACK ft. J. Cole - Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Best Rap Song

Drake - God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake - King’s Dead

Eminem - Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar - Win

Best Rap Album

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha-T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Rock

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

THE FEVER 333 - Made An America

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Halestorm - Uncomfortable

Best Metal Performance

Between the Buried and Me - Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High on Fire - Electric Messiah

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon - MANTRA

St. Vincent - Masseduction

Ghost - Rats

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - M A N I A

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck - Colors

Björk - Utopia

David Byrne - American Utopia

St. Vincent - Masseduction

R&B

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges - Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway - Honestly

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged

Dance

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond - Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]

Disclosure - Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

Fisher - Losing It

Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Virtual Self - Ghost Voices

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Jon Hopkins - Singularity

Justice - Woman

Sofi Tukker - Treehouse

SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt - Annihilation

Dave Chappelle - Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan - Noble Ape

Fred Armisen - Standup for Drummers

Chris Rock - Tamborine

Remix

Best Remixed Recording

Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD - Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)

Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)

Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal - Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)

Kygo, Justin Jesso - Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)

HAIM - Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)

Music for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2 The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Packaging

Best Recording Package

Mitski - Be the Cowboy

BTS - Love Yourself: Tear

St. Vincent - Masseduction

The Chairman - The Offering

Foxhole - Well Kept Thing

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded) The Decemberists - I’ll be Your Girl

Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings

“Weird” Al Yankovic - Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic

Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds - Too Many Bad Habits

Producer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

The Carters - Apes***

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Joyner Lucas - I’m Not Racist

Janelle Monáe - PYNk

Tierra Whack - MUMBO JUMBO

Best Music Film

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzhak

Elvis Presley: The King

