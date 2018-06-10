Grammy-winning vocalist Gregory Porter highlights 3rd annual Jazz Spectacular at Freedom Hill

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A two-time Grammy-winning vocalist is the featured artist this year at the third annual Jazz Spectacular.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.

The show kicks off with a performance by jazz musicians Paul Taylor, Michael Lington and Kenny Lattimore. The host of the event, Alexander Zonjic, follows them at 6:30 p.m.

Music continues at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by vocalist and pianist Avery Sunshine, followed by Jean Carne, Roy Ayers, Ronnie Laws and Lonnie Liston Smith at 8:30 p.m.

Two-time Grammy-winning vocalist Gregory Porter will end the show with a performance from 9:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $80 and may be purchased at 313presents.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices, and Ticketmaster.com. You may charge tickets by phone by calling 800-745-3000.

