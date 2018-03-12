Hamtramck High School wins $10K -- inspired by NBC's new theater drama 'Rise'

Congratulations to Hamtramck High School for being part of NBC's R.I.S.E. America, a program that granted a half-million dollars to high school theaters across the country. Hamtramck High won a $10,000 grant.

It's all part of NBC's new, inspiring drama about how a teacher revitalizes the school's theater program and how it affects the surrounding community.

"Rise" premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. on Local 4, following "This Is Us." The creative behind the show is from the same producers that brought you "Parenthood," "Friday Night Lights," and "Hamilton."

WDIV cameras take you inside the school Tuesday on Local 4 News at 4 p.m.

Hamtramck is a school district that mirrors the world. Twenty-six different language are spoken inside the space of the high school but right now the most popular language is 'Hollywood-eez.' Tuesday, at 4 p.m., Paula Tutman shows you how the path to stardom goes right through this city.

The $10,000 R.I.S.E. (Recognizing and Inspiring Student Expression) America award allows Hamtramck High to enhance or revitalize its theater program, using the money to cover various critical needs, including master classes and production expenses.

WATCH: Congratulatory video to Hamtramck High from the stars of the show

