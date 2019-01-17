Harlem Globetrotters offering free tickets to workers impacted by government shutdown

Hammer dunks a ball during the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour at Qudos Bank Arena on April 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Munoz/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Government workers who are furloughed due to the government shutdown can enjoy the Harlem Globetrotters for free during the 2019 Fan Powered North American tour.

See the team's Michigan dates below.

Workers can show their valid government ID at box offices selling tickets to the games to receive two complimentary tickets.

The offer is only valid during the current shutdown and is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Quantities are limited and seat locations vary by venue. Fans are asked to check with their local box office for details.

“As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension their families, are directly impacted,” said Globetrotter President Howard Smith.

The Globetrotters will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide during its 2019 tour. The team is in their 93rd consecutive season.

Check out the dates the team will play in Michigan below and see the full schedule here.

Jan. 24 -- Battle Creek (Kellogg Arena)

Jan. 27 -- Grand Rapids (Van Andel Arena)

Feb. 1 -- Ypsilanti (Convocation Center at Eastern Michigan University)

Feb. 2 -- Port Huron (McMorran Place)

Feb. 28 -- Saginaw (The Dow Event Center)

March 1 -- East Lansing (Breslin Center)

March 2 -- Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)

