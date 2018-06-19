Hear ye! Hear ye! Half-price tickets now available to 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival

HOLLY, Mich. - The 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival opens Aug. 18 and runs weekends through Sept. 30 this year. Half-price tickets to the festival set in the time of Queen Elizabeth can be purchased here.

The Real Deal offers 50% off adult and kids tickets. Adults can get in for $11.98 and kids for $7.48. Get more information on the deal here.

Activities are available for visitors of all ages, including a playscape and people-powered rides for children. Adults 21 and older will find a variety of pubs and an array of foods to go along with the entertainment.

Themes for each weekend this year include:

Aug 18-19: Royal Pet & Ale Fest

Aug 25-26: Highland Fling

Sept 1-3: High Seas Adventure

Sept 8-9: Wonders of the World

Sept 15-16: Shamrocks & Shenanigans

Sept 22-23: Harvest Huzzah

Sept 28: Festival Friday

Sept 29-30: Sweet Endings

Get more information here about performers, daily royal events, festival policies, directions and more.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival takes place at 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly, Michigan 48442. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine.

