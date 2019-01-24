Entertainment

Here's what's coming to Netflix, Hulu in February 2019

By Ken Haddad

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Hulu streaming services in February 2019.

Netflix

Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre Bruja (Always a Witch)
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)

Feb. 3
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6
The Soloist

Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9
The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)

Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women

Feb. 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan

Feb. 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21
The Drug King

Feb. 22
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin’ Moms

Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound

Hulu

Week of February 1

A View to Kill (1985) - 2/1/19 
American Pie (1999) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required) 
American Pie 2 (2001) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required) 
American Wedding (2003) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required) 
The Animal (2001) - 2/1/19 
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002) - 2/1/19 
Bad Santa (2003) - 2/1/19 
Barefoot (2014) - 2/1/19 
The Big Lebowski (1998) - 2/1/19 
The Bounty (1984) - 2/1/19 
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - 2/1/19 
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) - 2/1/19 
Broadway Danny Rose (1984) - 2/1/19 
Caddyshack (1980) - 2/1/19 
Caddyshack II (1988) - 2/1/19 
Capote (2005) - 2/1/19 
Chaos (2005) - 2/1/19 
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - 2/1/19 
Chasing Liberty (2004) - 2/1/19 
Dazed and Confused (1993) - 2/1/19 
Deep Blue Sea (1999) - 2/1/19 
Delta Farce (2007) - 2/1/19 
Dr. No (1962) - 2/1/19 
Equilibrium (2002) - 2/1/19 
Escape from Alcatraz (1979) - 2/1/19 
Field of Dreams (1989) - 2/1/19 
Flesh + Blood (1985) - 2/1/19 
Foolish (1999) - 2/1/19 
For Your Eyes Only (1981) - 2/1/19 
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) - 2/1/19 
Freedomland (2006) - 2/1/19 
From Russia with Love (1964) - 2/1/19 
Goldeneye (1995) - 2/1/19 
Hairspray (1988) - 2/1/19 
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) - 2/1/19 
How to Deal (2003) - 2/1/19 
Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original) -- 2/1/19 
Kingpin(1996) - 2/1/19 
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) - 2/1/19 
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) - 2/1/19 
Licence to Kill (1989) - 2/1/19 
The Madness of King George (1994) - 2/1/19 
Marathon Man (1976) - 2/1/19 
Metro (1997) - 2/1/19 
Mississippi Burning (1988) - 2/1/19 
Moonraker (1979) - 2/1/19 
Moonstruck (1987) - 2/1/19 
Mortal Kombat (1995) - 2/1/19 
Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997) - 2/1/19 
Mystic Pizza (1988) - 2/1/19 
Next Day Air (2009) - 2/1/19 
Old Fashioned (2014) - 2/1/19 
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) - 2/1/19 
The Portrait of a Lady (1996) - 2/1/19 
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) - 2/1/19 
The Quiet Ones (2014) - 2/1/19 
Record of Grancrest War: Complete Season 1 (Aniplex) - 2/1/19 
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) - 2/1/19 
The Royal Tenenbaums (1997) - 2/1/19 
Space Jam (1996) - 2/1/19 
The Secret Garden (1993) - 2/1/19 
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) - 2/1/19 
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) - 2/1/19 
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) - 2/1/19 
The Toybox (2018) - 2/1/19 
Thelma & Louise (1991) - 2/1/19 
Three Kings (1999) - 2/1/19 
Thunderball (1965) - 2/1/19 
Tomcats (2001) - 2/1/19 
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) - 2/1/19 
Unforgettable (1996) - 2/1/19 
Universal Soldier (1992) - 2/1/19 
Untamed Heart (1993) - 2/1/19 
Wayne's World (1992) - 2/1/19 
Wayne's World 2 (1993) - 2/1/19 
Wedding Crashers (2005) - 2/1/19 
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000) - 2/1/19 
While You Were Sleeping (1995) - 2/1/19 
Whitney: "Can I Be Me" (2017) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required) 
Brave (2012) - 2/2/19 (STARZ premium add-on required) 
Cabin Fever (2016) - 2/2/19 
Pick of the Litter (2018) - 2/2/19 
Tangled (2010) - 2/2/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)

Week of February 3

Legion: Complete Season 2 (FX) - 2/3/19 
Dog Days (2018) - 2/4/19 
Experimenter (2015) - 2/4/19 
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 10 (Bravo) - 2/4/19 
Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV) - 2/4/19 
Paid in Full (2002) - 2/5/19 
PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original) - 2/8/19 
Cars 2 (2011) - 2/9/19 (STARZ premium add-on required) 
The Preppie Connection (2016) - 2/9/19 
Toy Story 3 (2010) - 2/9/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)

Week of February 10

The Song (2014) - 2/10/19 
All Square (2018) - 2/11/19 
False Flag: Complete Season 2 (Keshet) - 2/14/19 
Zac & Mia: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness) - 2/14/19 
Bondi Harvest: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle) - 2/15/19 
Jamie's Quick and Easy: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Fremantle) - 2/15/19 
Next (2007) - 2/15/19 
Proven Innocent: Series Premiere (FOX) - 2/16/19 
A Perfect Day (2016) - 2/16/19

Week of February 17

The Party (2018) - 2/17/19 
Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special (NBC) - 2/18/19 
The Sisters Brothers (2018) - 2/18/19 
Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 3 (IFC) - 2/20/19 
Desus & Mero: Series Premiere - 2/21/19 (Showtime premium add-on required) 
Death Wish (2018) - 2/23/19 
Slender Man (2018) - 2/23/19 (STARZ premium add-on required) 
O.G. (2018) - 2/23/19 (HBO premium add-on required)

Week of February 24

Archer: Danger Island: Complete Season 9 (FX) - 2/25/19 
Every Day (2018) - 2/25/19 
The School (2018) - 2/25/19 
The Enemy Within: Series Premiere (NBC) - 2/26/19 
The Voice: Season 16 Premiere (NBC) - 2/26/19 
Three Identical Strangers (2018) - 2/26/19 
World of Dance: Season 3 Premiere (NBC) - 2/27/19 
Tickled (2016) - 2/27/19 
Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC) - 2/28/19 
Digging for Fire (2015) - 2/28/19 
The Guilty (2018) - 2/28/19

