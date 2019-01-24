Here's what's coming to Netflix, Hulu in February 2019

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Hulu streaming services in February 2019.
Netflix
Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre Bruja (Always a Witch)
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw
Feb. 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)
Feb. 3
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
Feb. 6
The Soloist
Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living
Feb. 9
The Break: Season 2
Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)
Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women
Feb. 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Feb. 15
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan
Feb. 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb. 21
The Drug King
Feb. 22
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin’ Moms
Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound
Hulu
Week of February 1
A View to Kill (1985) - 2/1/19
American Pie (1999) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)
American Pie 2 (2001) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)
American Wedding (2003) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)
The Animal (2001) - 2/1/19
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002) - 2/1/19
Bad Santa (2003) - 2/1/19
Barefoot (2014) - 2/1/19
The Big Lebowski (1998) - 2/1/19
The Bounty (1984) - 2/1/19
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - 2/1/19
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) - 2/1/19
Broadway Danny Rose (1984) - 2/1/19
Caddyshack (1980) - 2/1/19
Caddyshack II (1988) - 2/1/19
Capote (2005) - 2/1/19
Chaos (2005) - 2/1/19
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - 2/1/19
Chasing Liberty (2004) - 2/1/19
Dazed and Confused (1993) - 2/1/19
Deep Blue Sea (1999) - 2/1/19
Delta Farce (2007) - 2/1/19
Dr. No (1962) - 2/1/19
Equilibrium (2002) - 2/1/19
Escape from Alcatraz (1979) - 2/1/19
Field of Dreams (1989) - 2/1/19
Flesh + Blood (1985) - 2/1/19
Foolish (1999) - 2/1/19
For Your Eyes Only (1981) - 2/1/19
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) - 2/1/19
Freedomland (2006) - 2/1/19
From Russia with Love (1964) - 2/1/19
Goldeneye (1995) - 2/1/19
Hairspray (1988) - 2/1/19
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) - 2/1/19
How to Deal (2003) - 2/1/19
Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original) -- 2/1/19
Kingpin(1996) - 2/1/19
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) - 2/1/19
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) - 2/1/19
Licence to Kill (1989) - 2/1/19
The Madness of King George (1994) - 2/1/19
Marathon Man (1976) - 2/1/19
Metro (1997) - 2/1/19
Mississippi Burning (1988) - 2/1/19
Moonraker (1979) - 2/1/19
Moonstruck (1987) - 2/1/19
Mortal Kombat (1995) - 2/1/19
Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997) - 2/1/19
Mystic Pizza (1988) - 2/1/19
Next Day Air (2009) - 2/1/19
Old Fashioned (2014) - 2/1/19
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) - 2/1/19
The Portrait of a Lady (1996) - 2/1/19
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) - 2/1/19
The Quiet Ones (2014) - 2/1/19
Record of Grancrest War: Complete Season 1 (Aniplex) - 2/1/19
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) - 2/1/19
The Royal Tenenbaums (1997) - 2/1/19
Space Jam (1996) - 2/1/19
The Secret Garden (1993) - 2/1/19
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) - 2/1/19
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) - 2/1/19
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) - 2/1/19
The Toybox (2018) - 2/1/19
Thelma & Louise (1991) - 2/1/19
Three Kings (1999) - 2/1/19
Thunderball (1965) - 2/1/19
Tomcats (2001) - 2/1/19
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) - 2/1/19
Unforgettable (1996) - 2/1/19
Universal Soldier (1992) - 2/1/19
Untamed Heart (1993) - 2/1/19
Wayne's World (1992) - 2/1/19
Wayne's World 2 (1993) - 2/1/19
Wedding Crashers (2005) - 2/1/19
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000) - 2/1/19
While You Were Sleeping (1995) - 2/1/19
Whitney: "Can I Be Me" (2017) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)
Brave (2012) - 2/2/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)
Cabin Fever (2016) - 2/2/19
Pick of the Litter (2018) - 2/2/19
Tangled (2010) - 2/2/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)
Week of February 3
Legion: Complete Season 2 (FX) - 2/3/19
Dog Days (2018) - 2/4/19
Experimenter (2015) - 2/4/19
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 10 (Bravo) - 2/4/19
Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV) - 2/4/19
Paid in Full (2002) - 2/5/19
PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original) - 2/8/19
Cars 2 (2011) - 2/9/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)
The Preppie Connection (2016) - 2/9/19
Toy Story 3 (2010) - 2/9/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)
Week of February 10
The Song (2014) - 2/10/19
All Square (2018) - 2/11/19
False Flag: Complete Season 2 (Keshet) - 2/14/19
Zac & Mia: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness) - 2/14/19
Bondi Harvest: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle) - 2/15/19
Jamie's Quick and Easy: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Fremantle) - 2/15/19
Next (2007) - 2/15/19
Proven Innocent: Series Premiere (FOX) - 2/16/19
A Perfect Day (2016) - 2/16/19
Week of February 17
The Party (2018) - 2/17/19
Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special (NBC) - 2/18/19
The Sisters Brothers (2018) - 2/18/19
Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 3 (IFC) - 2/20/19
Desus & Mero: Series Premiere - 2/21/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)
Death Wish (2018) - 2/23/19
Slender Man (2018) - 2/23/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)
O.G. (2018) - 2/23/19 (HBO premium add-on required)
Week of February 24
Archer: Danger Island: Complete Season 9 (FX) - 2/25/19
Every Day (2018) - 2/25/19
The School (2018) - 2/25/19
The Enemy Within: Series Premiere (NBC) - 2/26/19
The Voice: Season 16 Premiere (NBC) - 2/26/19
Three Identical Strangers (2018) - 2/26/19
World of Dance: Season 3 Premiere (NBC) - 2/27/19
Tickled (2016) - 2/27/19
Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC) - 2/28/19
Digging for Fire (2015) - 2/28/19
The Guilty (2018) - 2/28/19
