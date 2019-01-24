Here's what's coming to Netflix, Hulu in February 2019

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Hulu streaming services in February 2019.

Netflix

Feb. 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre Bruja (Always a Witch)

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)

Feb. 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6

The Soloist

Feb. 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)

Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21

The Drug King

Feb. 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin’ Moms

Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

Hulu

Week of February 1

A View to Kill (1985) - 2/1/19

American Pie (1999) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)

American Pie 2 (2001) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)

American Wedding (2003) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)

The Animal (2001) - 2/1/19

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002) - 2/1/19

Bad Santa (2003) - 2/1/19

Barefoot (2014) - 2/1/19

The Big Lebowski (1998) - 2/1/19

The Bounty (1984) - 2/1/19

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - 2/1/19

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) - 2/1/19

Broadway Danny Rose (1984) - 2/1/19

Caddyshack (1980) - 2/1/19

Caddyshack II (1988) - 2/1/19

Capote (2005) - 2/1/19

Chaos (2005) - 2/1/19

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - 2/1/19

Chasing Liberty (2004) - 2/1/19

Dazed and Confused (1993) - 2/1/19

Deep Blue Sea (1999) - 2/1/19

Delta Farce (2007) - 2/1/19

Dr. No (1962) - 2/1/19

Equilibrium (2002) - 2/1/19

Escape from Alcatraz (1979) - 2/1/19

Field of Dreams (1989) - 2/1/19

Flesh + Blood (1985) - 2/1/19

Foolish (1999) - 2/1/19

For Your Eyes Only (1981) - 2/1/19

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) - 2/1/19

Freedomland (2006) - 2/1/19

From Russia with Love (1964) - 2/1/19

Goldeneye (1995) - 2/1/19

Hairspray (1988) - 2/1/19

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) - 2/1/19

How to Deal (2003) - 2/1/19

Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original) -- 2/1/19

Kingpin(1996) - 2/1/19

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) - 2/1/19

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) - 2/1/19

Licence to Kill (1989) - 2/1/19

The Madness of King George (1994) - 2/1/19

Marathon Man (1976) - 2/1/19

Metro (1997) - 2/1/19

Mississippi Burning (1988) - 2/1/19

Moonraker (1979) - 2/1/19

Moonstruck (1987) - 2/1/19

Mortal Kombat (1995) - 2/1/19

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997) - 2/1/19

Mystic Pizza (1988) - 2/1/19

Next Day Air (2009) - 2/1/19

Old Fashioned (2014) - 2/1/19

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) - 2/1/19

The Portrait of a Lady (1996) - 2/1/19

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) - 2/1/19

The Quiet Ones (2014) - 2/1/19

Record of Grancrest War: Complete Season 1 (Aniplex) - 2/1/19

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) - 2/1/19

The Royal Tenenbaums (1997) - 2/1/19

Space Jam (1996) - 2/1/19

The Secret Garden (1993) - 2/1/19

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) - 2/1/19

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) - 2/1/19

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) - 2/1/19

The Toybox (2018) - 2/1/19

Thelma & Louise (1991) - 2/1/19

Three Kings (1999) - 2/1/19

Thunderball (1965) - 2/1/19

Tomcats (2001) - 2/1/19

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) - 2/1/19

Unforgettable (1996) - 2/1/19

Universal Soldier (1992) - 2/1/19

Untamed Heart (1993) - 2/1/19

Wayne's World (1992) - 2/1/19

Wayne's World 2 (1993) - 2/1/19

Wedding Crashers (2005) - 2/1/19

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000) - 2/1/19

While You Were Sleeping (1995) - 2/1/19

Whitney: "Can I Be Me" (2017) - 2/1/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)

Brave (2012) - 2/2/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)

Cabin Fever (2016) - 2/2/19

Pick of the Litter (2018) - 2/2/19

Tangled (2010) - 2/2/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)

Week of February 3

Legion: Complete Season 2 (FX) - 2/3/19

Dog Days (2018) - 2/4/19

Experimenter (2015) - 2/4/19

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 10 (Bravo) - 2/4/19

Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV) - 2/4/19

Paid in Full (2002) - 2/5/19

PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original) - 2/8/19

Cars 2 (2011) - 2/9/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)

The Preppie Connection (2016) - 2/9/19

Toy Story 3 (2010) - 2/9/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)

Week of February 10

The Song (2014) - 2/10/19

All Square (2018) - 2/11/19

False Flag: Complete Season 2 (Keshet) - 2/14/19

Zac & Mia: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness) - 2/14/19

Bondi Harvest: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle) - 2/15/19

Jamie's Quick and Easy: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Fremantle) - 2/15/19

Next (2007) - 2/15/19

Proven Innocent: Series Premiere (FOX) - 2/16/19

A Perfect Day (2016) - 2/16/19

Week of February 17

The Party (2018) - 2/17/19

Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special (NBC) - 2/18/19

The Sisters Brothers (2018) - 2/18/19

Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 3 (IFC) - 2/20/19

Desus & Mero: Series Premiere - 2/21/19 (Showtime premium add-on required)

Death Wish (2018) - 2/23/19

Slender Man (2018) - 2/23/19 (STARZ premium add-on required)

O.G. (2018) - 2/23/19 (HBO premium add-on required)

Week of February 24

Archer: Danger Island: Complete Season 9 (FX) - 2/25/19

Every Day (2018) - 2/25/19

The School (2018) - 2/25/19

The Enemy Within: Series Premiere (NBC) - 2/26/19

The Voice: Season 16 Premiere (NBC) - 2/26/19

Three Identical Strangers (2018) - 2/26/19

World of Dance: Season 3 Premiere (NBC) - 2/27/19

Tickled (2016) - 2/27/19

Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC) - 2/28/19

Digging for Fire (2015) - 2/28/19

The Guilty (2018) - 2/28/19

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.