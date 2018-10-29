Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in November 2018

November is coming, which means new shows and movies will be arriving to your favorite streaming services.

New on Netflix November 2018

November 1st

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game - Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

November 2nd

Brainchild

House of Cards, season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 4

November 3rd

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4th

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, (streaming every Sunday, starting October 28th)

November 5th

Homecoming, season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

November 7th

Into the Forest

November 8th

The Sea of Trees

November 9th

Beat Bugs, season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free, season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives, season 2

Westside

November 12th

Green Room

November 13th

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

November 15th

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

November 16th

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club, season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

November 18th

The Pixar Story

November 19th

The Last Kingdom, season 3

November 20th

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

November 21st

The Tribe

November 22nd

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

November 23rd

Frontier, season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note

Sick Note, season 2

To Build or Not to Build, season 2

November 25th

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27th

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

November 29th

Pocoyo, season 4

November 30th

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family, season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical, season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo compartido

Leaving Netflix November 2018

November 1st

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

November 12th

Anna Karenina

November 16th

Paddington

November 17th

Undercover Boss, seasons 1-5

New on Hulu November 2018

Available on November 1

K: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Viz)

Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Viz)

Six: Complete Season 2 (History)

10 to Midnight

28 Days Later

2001 Maniacs

The Accused

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Fistful of Dynamite

A View to Kill

Albert

Alice

Amelie

Bachelor Party

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends

Barbie The Pearl Princess

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Benny & Joon

Blue Chips

Boo 2! A Medea Halloween

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carnage Park

De-Lovely

Death Wish

Death Wish 3

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Desperate Hours

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

Dysfunktional Family

Existenz

The Faculty

For Your Eyes Only

Four Rooms

From Russia with Love

Gloria

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Happy Christmas

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hoosiers

Hostel

Hostel 2

The Interpreter

Invasion U.S.A.

Italian for Beginners

Jane Eyre

Joey

Johnny Reno

K2

Leaving Las Vegas

License to Kill

Like Water

Little Black Book

Little Man Tate

Little Odessa

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord of War

Made

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The Man with the Golden Gun

Map of the Human Heart

The Mighty

Missing in Action II: The Beginning

The Mod Squad

Moonraker

Mullholland Falls

Never Back Down

Never Say Never Again

Ninja III: The Domination

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Phantoms

Pleasantville

Radio Days

The Red Violin

Rescue Dawn

Revenge of the Ninja

Rob Roy

Santa Hunters

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Soapdish

Soufra

Species: the Awakening

Supercop

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thunderball

Tiny Christmas

Tomorrow Never Dies

Wicker Park

The World is Not Enough

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

You Only Live Twice

Available on November 2

Dietland: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere

Wonder

Available on November 3

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6 (Bravo)

Kick-Ass

Larger Than Life

An Ordinary Man

Available on November 6

Top Chef: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Available on November 7

Europa Report

Available on November 8

Under the Tree

Available on November 9

Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11 (Sony)

Available on November 10

Big Hero 6

Available on November 11

Monster’s Ball

Available on November 12

The Little Death

The Wolfpack

Available on November 13

Bigfoot

Keepers of the Magic

Killer Bees

Available on November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

Cartel Land

Christmas Belle

Christmas with the Andersons

Dust 2 Glory

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Hip-hop Houdini: Complete Season 1 (Fuse)

Holly’s Holiday

Luis & The Aliens

Married by Christmas

My Dad is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rodeo & Juliet

The Bank Job

The Christmas Calendar

The March Sisters at Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

Available on November 16

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith

Dept Q: The Absent One

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 1

The Bisexual: Complete Season 1 Premiere

Available on November 18

Nina’s World: Complete Season 2 (Universal Kids)

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

The Condemned

Available on November 20

Aliens and Agenda 21

Available on November 21

Box of Moonlight

Damascus Cover

Available on November 22

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Available on November 23

Baskets: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Available on November 24

Downsizing

Available on November 28

Best of Enemies

Available on November 29

Harry Brown

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Available on November 30

Broken Star

Daylight’s End

Scenic Route

The Remains

Undrafted

New on HBO November 2018

November 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version), 2004

Anywhere But Here, 1999

Cheaper By the Dozen, 2003

Cooties, 2014

Cop Car, 2015

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Crimes and Misdemeanors, 1989

Dangerous Minds, 1995

Edge of Darkness, 2010

Empire, 2002

Extreme Measures, 1996

Firewall, 2006

First Daughter, 2004

Four Christmases, 2008

Hard Candy, 2005

HBO First Look: Bohemian Rhapsody

Head Over Heels, 2001

In the Name of the Father, 1993

Invictus, 2009

Knight and Day (Extended Version), 2010

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

The Mask, 1994

Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003

Tightrope, 1984

Vampires Suck (Extended Version), 2010

Volcano, 1997

Without a Trace, 1983

November 3

Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version), 2018

November 4

Axios, Documentary Series Premiere

November 8

We Are Not Done Yet

November 9

Room 104, Season 2 Premiere

November 10

Love, Simon, 2018

Paddington 2, 2017

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

November 11

Sally4Ever, Season 1 premiere

November 12

The Price of Everything

November 13

24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil

November 14

Annabelle: Creation, 2017

Ideal Home, 2018

November 15

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes

November 16

Entre Nos: Orlando Leyba

November 17

Pacific Rim: Uprising, 2018

Sesame Street, season 49 premiere

November 18

My Brilliant Friend, series premiere

November 19

HBO First Look: The Favourite

November 24

Tomb Raider, 2018

November 26

The Truth About Killer Robots

Leaving HBO in November 2018

November 5

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, 2016

Live By Night, 2016

November 30

A Sound of Thunder, 2005

Atomic Blonde, 2017

The Company, 2003

Cleopatra, 1963

Dead Calm, 1989

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

The Door in the Floor, 2004

Duplicity, 2009

Glory Road, 2006

The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 2017

Identity, 2003

Illegal Tender, 2007

In the Army Now, 1994

Jersey Boys, 2014

K-9, 1989

K-911, 1999

K-9: P.I., 2018

Mercury Rising, 1998

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, 2009

Paradise, 1991

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggietales Movie, 2008

Romeo and Juliet, 2013

Seabiscuit, 2003

Sgt. Bilko, 1996

Space Cowboys, 2000

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002

Sylvia, 2003

Undercover Brother, 2002

Waitress, 2007

War For the Planet of the Apes, 2017

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

