Here's when to watch episodes of 'Antiques Roadshow' filmed in Michigan

Last year, "Antiques Roadshow" came to town. In January, you can see what happened!

The PBS favorite "Antiques Roadshow" filmed multiple episode at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Michigan.

You can watch the Season 23 premiere on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on PBS. The first three episodes of the season will feature scenes from Meadow Brook Hall.

More about the episodes:

On Monday, Jan. 7, experience a groundbreaking season of incredible items appraised in settings that are treasures themselves. From the grounds of Meadow Brook Hall, learn the story behind family heirlooms, thrift store finds, and more—including a $77,500 appraisal.

Then, on Jan. 14, continue to discover Detroit-area treasures as they are appraised at the historic estate of Matilda Dodge Wilson. Meadow Brook Hall finds include a Keith Haring archive, Harry Bertoia brooches, and an 1835 "City of Detroit" map. Which is $40,000-$60,000?

Finally, on Jan. 21, magnificent Michigan treasures shine as the show wraps up the three-part visit to Meadow Brook Hall, including a Civil War presentation sword and portrait, Danny Lyon Civil Rights posters, and a copy of "The First Men in the Moon" signed by Neil Armstrong. One is $40,000-$50,000!

You can actually watch the first five minutes of the season premiere below:





Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.