Plymouth-Canton's high school jazz band opening act at Cliff Bell's tonight

Tonight at Detroit's famed and historic jazz club, Cliff Bell's, the Scott Gwinnell Jazz Orchestra will have a unique opening act. They will be sharing the stage with Plymouth-Canton High School's John Coltrane Jazz Ensemble.

Cliff Bell's is giving these students a chance to perform in front of a live audience, receiving invaluable experience for musicians. It's generous, but it's no gimmick. Despite being young these students have lots of talent, even more passion and -- thanks to their musical training -- the skills to play in front of a real crowd.

The jazz program by P-CEP (Plymouth-Canton Educational Park) gives students a deep education in the art of jazz. Each student in the ensemble also works with professional musicians from the Detroit area. The program has three ensembles that students are placed in based on skill. The top ensemble is of course the John Coltrane Ensemble, and is made up primarily of upperclassmen. The ensemble includes 18 musicians who are already travelling to festivals and performing throughout the community.

Cliff Bell's is located at at 2030 Park Ave. in Detroit, and the student performance begins at 7 p.m. The main act takes the stage around 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

